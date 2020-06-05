Australia's most populous state files suit to stop Black Lives Matter protest

Australia's most populous state files suit to stop Black Lives Matter protestReuters | Sydney | Updated: 05-06-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 08:26 IST
Australia's most populous state has lodged a legal application to stop a Black Lives Matter protest occurring in Sydney, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday.
Thousands of people have pledged to attend a protest organised in Sydney on Saturday in the wake of death of black American George Floyd in U.S. police custody.
The protest had secured permission as it originally planned to have fewer than 500 people present. But Berejiklian said when it became clear that thousands planned to attend, the legal application was made to the state's Supreme Court.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gladys Berejiklian
- Australia
- Sydney
- George Floyd
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Australian states split over opening borders for domestic tourism
Australian Rules-Irish players given the green light to return to AFL
Australian states fracture over opening borders for domestic tourism
Australian states split over opening borders for domestic tourism
Australian states argue over opening borders for domestic tourism