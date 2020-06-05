Left Menu
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surges to world's third-highest

Brazil's total tally of deaths related to COVID-19 have surged to 34,021 after its health ministry on Thursday reported 1,437 new deaths in the last 24 hours, making its overall death toll the third highest in the world, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 09:47 IST
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surges to world's third-highest
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's total tally of deaths related to COVID-19 have surged to 34,021 after its health ministry on Thursday reported 1,437 new deaths in the last 24 hours, making its overall death toll the third highest in the world, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media.

In addition, the Latin American country on Thursday reported 30,925 new COVID-19 infections, totalling 614,941 confirmed cases, said the health ministry.

By Thursday, its death toll has surpassed that of Italy, which has confirmed 33,689 deaths, following only the United States and the UK. (ANI)

