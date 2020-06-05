Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police try to stop Floyd rally in Sydney due to virus fears

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 11:48 IST
Police try to stop Floyd rally in Sydney due to virus fears
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Police challenged whether a Black Lives Matter protest planned for Saturday in Australia's largest city is too much of a virus risk, as demonstrators in the capital reminded the country that racial inequality is not a U.S. issue alone. In Canberra, organizers of a rally Friday that attracted about 2,000 demonstrators handed out masks and hand sanitizer. Most protesters kept a recommended social distance but drew closer to hear speeches. Public gatherings are limited to 20 in Canberra, but police did not intervene.

Schoolteacher Wendy Brookman, a member of the Butchulla indigenous people, said Australia should not accept more than 430 indigenous Australians dying in police custody or prison in the past three decades. "We're not here to jump on the bandwagon of what's happened in the United States," Brookman said. "We're here to voice what's happening to our indigenous people." One of the protesters' signs "I can't breathe," drew a parallel between George Floyd's death in the U.S. on May 25 and the Australian indigenous experience.

Those words were among the last spoken by Floyd and an indigenous Australian, David Dungay, who died in a prison hospital in 2015 while being restrained by five guards. In South Korea, dozens gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy to condemn what they described as police brutality toward protesters in the U.S. They called for South Korea's government to speak against the "racial discrimination and state violence" of its ally and pushed for an anti-discrimination law to improve the lives of migrant workers, undocumented foreigners, and other minorities.

"As the U.S. civil society empowered and stood in solidarity with Korean pro-democracy activists in the past, we will now stand in solidarity with citizens in the United States," said activist Lee Sang-Hyun, referring to South Koreans' bloody struggles against military dictatorships that ruled the country until the late 1980s. Holding a banner that read "Justice for Floyd," most of the protesters wore black and some brought flowers in honor of Floyd, who died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his neck with a knee for several minutes while he pleaded for air.

Larger marches are planned in Seoul on Saturday to protest Floyd's death. In Australia, police in New South Wales state asked the Supreme Court to declare the Sydney protest illegal.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is among those who criticized the plans, saying of the protesters: "I say to them, don't go." State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said organizers proposed a protest far smaller than what is likely to now take place Saturday. She said protesters could not guarantee social distancing protocols would be followed. "All of us have given up so much and worked so hard to make sure we get on top of the virus," Berejiklian told reporters.

In Sydney, outdoor gatherings are restricted to 10 people, while up to 50 people can go to funerals, places of worship, restaurants, pubs, and cafes. New South Wales and Victoria, where another large protest is planned in Melbourne, are Australia's worst-hit states by the virus.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks pvt hospitals if they are ready to charge Covid-19 patients at Ayushman Bharat rate

The Supreme Court Friday asked private hospitals whether they are ready to provide treatment to COVID-19 infected patients at the charges prescribed under the governments Ayushman Bharat SchemeThe Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya ...

Investors shed safe-haven German Bunds as ECB fortifies the euro zone

Safe-haven German government bonds sold off for a second day on Friday, with yields reaching their highest levels in months, after the European Central Banks support for the euro helped boost sentiment towards the euro zone.Southern Europea...

World Environment Day: Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to use water judiciously

As World Environment Day is being observed today, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is urging people to be judicious in water consumption at a time when water scarcity is plaguing people globally. This comes as a part of support to his Dum Laga Ke ...

2 school teachers killed in bomb blast in Pakistan

Two school teachers have been killed in a roadside bomb blast in Pakistans restive northwestern province bordering Afghanistan, an official said on Friday. The two teachers were going on a bike when the bomb exploded near a stream in Damado...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020