Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libyan government says it has entered Haftar stronghold Tarhouna

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 05-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 13:58 IST
Libyan government says it has entered Haftar stronghold Tarhouna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Forces loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government said on Friday they had entered Tarhouna, the last major stronghold of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar near Tripoli, capping the sudden collapse of his 14-month offensive. There was no immediate comment from Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) on whether its forces remained in the town, a day after they were pushed from their last positions in the capital.

Turkish backing has helped the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) to a string of victories in recent weeks, ending an assault on Tripoli that led to battles in its southern suburbs and bombardment of the city center. The GNA operations room said in a statement that its forces had reached the center of Tarhouna after entering from four sides.

Abdelsalam Ahmed, a resident of Tarhouna, said GNA forces had taken control there. Libya's conflict is far from over, however, with the LNA still controlling the country's east, where there is a parallel administration, and large parts of the south, where the country's main oilfields are located.

The LNA is backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. The United Nations has warned that a recent flood of weapons and fighters to both sides in Libya risks a major new escalation.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Videos

Latest News

INS Jalashwa to bring back some 700 Indians from Male today

Indian Navy ship INS Jalashwa will sail from Colombo Port on Friday with approximately 700 Indians nationals, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the second phase of Operation Samudra Setu as a part of t...

Woman fed liquor, gangraped; Five, including husband nabbed

Thiruvananthapuram, June 5 PTI In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink liquorby her husband and gang-raped by four of his friends in front of their five year-old child near here. All of them were arrested o...

SBI reports over four-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 3,581 cr

The countrys largest lender SBI on Friday reported over four-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 3,580.81 crore for March quarter 2019-20. State Bank of India SBI had registered a profit of Rs 838.4 crore during January-March period of...

Fuel leak risk at Arctic mining site flagged by Russia years before spill - RBC

A Russian safety watchdog warned a subsidiary of mining giant Norilsk Nickel in 2017-2018 about dozens of violations at a fuel site in the Arctic where a huge leak of diesel fuel occurred last week, the RBC media portal reported on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020