S Africa backs Black Friday anti-racism program

S Africa backs Black Friday anti-racism programPTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:55 IST
South Africa's ruling party says it is launching a "Black Friday" campaign in response to the "heinous murder" of George Floyd and "institutionalized racism" in the U.S., at home, in China and "wherever it rears its ugly head." A statement by the African National Congress says President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday evening will address the launch of the campaign that calls on people to wear black on Fridays in solidarity
The campaign is also meant to highlight "deaths by citizens at the hands of security forces" in South Africa, which remains one of the world's most unequal countries a quarter-century after the end of the racist system of apartheid
"The demon of racism remains a blight on the soul of our nation," the ANC statement says.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Cyril Ramaphosa
- China
- George Floyd
- African National Congress
ALSO READ
Cricket-South Africa hopeful of home India series in August
South Africa scientists say up to 50,000 COVID-19 deaths possible
South Africa records first death of infant due to COVID-19
India, South Africa to play 3 T20Is at end of August if pandemic subsides
DIRCO facilitates repatriation of South Africans stranded abroad