FACTBOX-Where are people around the world protesting over George Floyd?

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:07 IST
The killing of black man George Floyd in the United States, with a white policeman's knee on his neck, has triggered worldwide protests against racism and brutality. Here are some of the latest demonstrations planned outside the United States:

Friday, June 5 FRANKFURT/HAMBURG - Germans to protest against racism in Frankfurt and Hamburg

LONDON - People to gather in Trafalgar Square in solidarity with U.S. protests. MEXICO CITY - Demonstration outside U.S. Embassy.

MONROVIA - Liberians to show support for Floyd. OSLO - Demonstration in front of U.S. Embassy. Authorities say only 50 people can gather and must keep distances to prevent COVID-19 infections.

OTTAWA - An anti-racism demonstration called "No Peace Until Justice" to be staged in front of U.S. Embassy. ROME - Italians hold demonstration against police brutality in solidarity with Floyd.

VIENNA - Banners to be held near U.S. Embassy. THESSALONIKI, Greece - Solidarity protest by self-proclaimed anarchist groups.

Saturday, June 6 BERLIN - Germans to protest against racism.

LONDON - People expected to gather in London's Parliament Square in solidarity with U.S. protests. PARIS - Police have banned a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy, citing the risk of social disorder and the coronavirus pandemic.

SEOUL - March in support of U.S. demonstrations. SYDNEY - Australians to protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter demonstrators in United States and indigenous Australians who died in custody. Authorities are seeking to block the rally citing the risk from COVID-19.

Sunday, June 7 BARCELONA/MADRID - Anti-racism protest in Barcelona and Madrid.

BRUSSELS - Thousands expected to attend Black Lives Matter protest. BUDAPEST - Protest in solidarity with all victims of racism.

LONDON - Protesters due to rally outside U.S. Embassy. RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilians to protest death of Floyd.

