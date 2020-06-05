Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mobile, Alabama removes Confederate statue without warning

PTI | Mobile | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:36 IST
Mobile, Alabama removes Confederate statue without warning
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The city of Mobile, Alabama removed a Confederate statue early Friday, without making any public announcements about it beforehand. The bronze figure of Admiral Raphael Semmes had become a flashpoint for protest in the city. AL.com reported that it was removed from its pedestal after being vandalized this week and before demonstrations announced for Sunday calling for it to be taken down.

The removal of the 120-year-old figure follows days of protests in Alabama and across the nation over killings by police of African Americans. Some other Confederate symbols are coming down around the South. The city of Birmingham removed a towering obelisk after another statue was toppled by protesters. Virginia's governor has decided to remove a huge statue of Gen Robert E Lee in Richmond, Virginia after city authorities said they'll remove other Confederate monuments from Monument Avenue. Semmes was a Confederate commerce raider, sinking Union-allied ships during the Civil War. According to the Encyclopedia of Alabama, he was jailed on treason charges in New York City before returning South after the war and was later prohibited by US authorities from taking office as an elected judge in Mobile. He devoted his later years to writing his memoirs and became a "Lost Cause" hero to Southerners who lamented the end of the Confederacy.

Semmes, Alabama, a city of several thousand people outside Mobile, was incorporated in 2010 and named in his honor.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Study develops ways to trace spread of major plant disease

A team of scientists has found potential ways to prevent the spread of a disease-causing bacterium that harms more than a hundred plant species worldwide, an advance that could save the nursery industry billions of dollars a year. The resea...

People News Roundup: UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainability and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainabilityBritains Prince Charles said the recovery from the coronavirus crisis represented a reset moment for the world ...

Bank of Maharashtra announces cut in repo-linked lending rate by 40 bps to 7.05 pc

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra BoM on Friday announced reduction in its repo-linked lending rate RLLR by 40 basis points bps to 7.05 per cent. The revision in RLLR rates will be effective from June 8, the bank said in a release.Now, all re...

Vejeeta and Its Simar's new song SAVAGE to release this saturday, powered by Kwai app

New Delhi India, June 5 ANINewsVoir Fans of Desi hip hop and rap music have something exciting to look forward to this weekend. SAVAGE, the latest urban punjabi Desi Hip Hop song by Vejeeta featuring famous rapper Its Simar and Bambb Homie ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020