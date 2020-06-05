Unemployment level grows amid pandemic in Czech Republic

The unemployment level in the Czech Republic has been moderately growing amid the pandemic of the coronavirus. Labour Minister Jana Malacova says the unemployment reached 3.6 per cent in May, 0.2 per cent more than the previous month.

Malacova called it Friday "very decent figures" but added: "We haven't won yet." A total of 266,144 Czechs were unemployed in May, 12,104 more than in April. Analysts have predicted that the unemployment might reach 10 per cent later in the year. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic government is lifting all restrictions on travel to neighbouring Austria and Germany and also Hungary.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis says the Czechs will be allowed into the three countries without a certificate that they've tested negative for the coronavirus and a quarantine when they return home. The same applies to the citizens of the three countries entering the Czech Republic. The Czech Republic and Slovakia on Thursday canceled all restrictions on their common border.