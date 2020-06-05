Suning, Team WE open LPL Summer Split with wins

Suning and Team WE were victorious Friday as China's League of Legends Pro League opened the 2020 Summer Split. Suning swept LNG Esports 2-0 and Team WE posted a 2-1 win over EDward Gaming.

Play continues with two matches on Saturday, as Victory Five take on Dominus Esports and Oh My God clash with Royal Never Give Up. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with the dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The Summer Split prize pool has yet to be posted, but JD Gaming earned 2 million yen (around $18,000) for winning the Spring Split playoffs, and Top Esports got 1 million yen (around $9,000) as runner-up.

The LPL is the first of the major League of Legends circuits to open its Summer Split. The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) and the North American-based League Championship Series (LCS) will begin June 12, and League Champions Korea (LCK) will start June 17. League of Legends Pro League (LPL) Summer Split standings, through Friday, with win-loss records and game differential:

1. Suning, 1-0, +2 2. Team WE, +1

T3. Bilibili Gaming, 0-0, 0 T3. Dominus Esports, 0-0, 0

T3. eStar, 0-0, 0 T3. FunPlus Phoenix, 0-0, 0

T3. Invictus Gaming, 0-0, 0 T3. JD Gaming, 0-0, 0

T3. LGD Gaming, 0-0, 0 T3. Oh My God, 0-0, 0

T3. Rogue Warriors, 0-0, 0 T3. Royal Never Give Up, 0-0, 0

T3. Top Esports, 0-0, 0 T3. Vici Gaming, 0-0, 0

T3. Victory Five, 0-0, 0 16. EDward Gaming, 0-1, -1

17. LNG Esports, 0-1, -2