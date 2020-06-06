Kosovo removes trade barriers on Serbia to allow talks

Kosovo's newly elected government has removed all trade barriers for goods produced in Serbia, paving the way for a resumption of talks with Belgrade on an agreement that could enable the tiny Balkan country to get United Nations membership.

Just three days in office, Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said his country had acted in accordance with demands from the United States and the European Union. "We are ready to immediately sit at the dialogue table," Hoti said after a government meeting. "Now we expect the same thing from the Serb side."

Hoti said he expected Serbia to stop its campaign against Kosovar independence, which is focused on convincing various countries to withdraw recognition of Kosovo and block its membership of international organizations. European Union-sponsored talks between Belgrade and Pristina came to a halt in November 2018 when Kosovo introduced a 100% tax on goods produced in Serbia.

The government of Hoti's predecessor, Albin Kurti, removed the tax, but introduced other restrictions on trade, a move that angered the EU and United States - the most vocal international backers of Kosovar independence. Kosovo, where Albanians account for 90% of the population, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after NATO bombed Serbia to halt the killing and expulsion of Albanians in Kosovo during a two-year counter-insurgency.

Serbia, together with its traditional ally Russia, has been blocking Kosovo's membership of international organizations, including the United Nations. A deal on mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia is also a pre-condition for Belgrade to join the EU.

Kosovo's independence is recognized by more than 110 countries, but not by several nations including Russia, China, and Serbia, which still considers it part of its territory. "Whatever agreement we reach it is not going to be favorable for us (Serbia) but we are going to try and find the least unfavorable solution," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Belgrade Prva TV on Saturday.