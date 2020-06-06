Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's House of Representatives likely to adopt controversial amendment for new map on June 9

Nepal's House of Representatives is set to adopt a constitutional amendment on June 9 for a new political map that includes areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura claimed by it, Nepal media reports said.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:02 IST
Nepal's House of Representatives likely to adopt controversial amendment for new map on June 9
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's House of Representatives is set to adopt a constitutional amendment on June 9 for a new political map that includes areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura claimed by it, Nepal media reports said. The constitutional amendment, once passed, will give legal status to the new map of Nepal which shows parts of India as its part.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shivamaya Tumbahangphe had tabled the amendment proposal to include a new political map depicting Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within the borders of Nepal in the House of Representatives on May 31. The government had registered the bill at the Parliament on May 22, seeking to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update Nepal's political map in the national emblem.

As the constitution amendment requires a two-thirds majority, the ruling Nepal Communist Party, which holds a two-thirds majority in upper House, fell short of dominance in the lower House compelling it to seek support from other parties. The main opposition Nepali Congress party sought time for discussion on the issue and the KP Sharma Oli government deferred on May 27 its plan to move the constitutional amendment.

On May 30, the Nepali Congress, which has 63 seats, decided to support the amendment proposal which would allow NCP with its 174 seats to muster the required two-thirds majority. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

498 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

Gujarat reported 498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 19,617.According to the state Health Department, the death toll in the state has gone up to 1,219. ANI...

OPEC, Russia extend record oil cuts to end of July

OPEC, Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July, prolonging a deal that has helped crude prices double in the past two months by withdrawing almost 10 of global supplies from the market....

Elephant death: Make prevention of cruelty animals act more stringent, demands BJP MP

In the wake of the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has urged Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to amend the prevention of cruelty to animals act and make it more stringent. The 15-year-old ele...

Egypt offers new Libya plan as Haftar offensive collapses

Libyas internationally recognised government attempted to make new advances on Saturday against the forces of retreating eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, who stood by in Cairo as his ally, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, proposed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020