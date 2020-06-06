Left Menu
Indonesia confirms record COVID-19 daily increase of 993 cases

Indonesia has confirmed 993 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since the outbreak, amid the gradual lifting of quarantine measures across the country, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 06-06-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 23:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 1,801 and the number of recoveries has increased to 9,907, the ministry added. In late March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo declared a health emergency in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, which was later extended until May 29.

The Indonesian authorities have recently begun gradually relaxing the lockdown measures. In particular, the government eased some domestic travel restrictions in early May and announced plans to slowly lift other social restrictions in June. The total number of coronavirus cases globally stands at 6,797,633 and 396,388 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

