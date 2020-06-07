ONSCREEN roll in Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Europe

Team ONSCREEN and Team Mixwell recorded dominant performances on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown's Europe No. 1 event. Also on Saturday, Team wtcN and Team Duno punched their tickets to the grand final of the Europe No. 2 event of the tournament.

Team ONSCREEN posted a 13-0 win on Haven over Team Valkia in the quarterfinals before sweeping Team bonkar with two straight victories in the semis. Team ONSCREEN secured a 13-6 win on Haven and a 13-10 victory on Split to set up Sunday's grand final. Team Mixwell notched a 13-9 win on Bind over Team Skyyart in the quarters before sweeping Team Lutti in the semifinals. Team Mixwell secured a 13-11 victory on Haven and a 13-9 triumph on Ascent to book their place in the final.

Team bonkar had advanced to the semifinals after recording a 13-11 win on Bind over Team Solaaaa, while Team Lutti posted a 13-5 victory on Bind over Team Mickalow in the quarters. In the Europe No. 2 event, Team wtcN recorded a 13-7 victory over Team Lothar in the quarterfinals before sweeping Team Izak. Team wtcN secured a 13-11 win on Haven and a 13-12 triumph on Split in the semis.

Team wtcN advanced to face Team Duno, who also posted a 13-7 win in the quarterfinals versus Team Orb before securing a 2-1 victory over Team gdolphn. Team Duno split 13-12 decisions on Haven and Bind before notching a 13-7 victory on Haven. Team Izak set up their semifinal clash with Team wtcN with a 13-7 win over Team nookyyy while Team gdolphn posted a 13-7 victory over Team Exileshow in the quarters.

With Valorant, Riot Games' new free-to-play, tactical-shooter title, having launched officially on Tuesday, a $200,000 Twitch Rivals tournament is being held to help publicize the game. The event features two 16-team European divisions, each with a $49,000 prize pool, running through Sunday. There also are divisions for North America (16 teams, $42,000, Saturday and Sunday); Korea (four teams, $10,000, Saturday); Japan (four teams, $10,000, Sunday); and Brazil (eight teams, $20,000, Saturday and Sunday); Latin America No. 1 (four teams, $10,000, Saturday); and Latin America No. 2 (four teams, $10,000, Sunday).

The European events had teams divided into four-team groups for round-robin play Friday, with each match consisting of a single map. The top two teams in each group earned a spot in the single-elimination playoffs. The quarterfinals will consist of single-map matches while the semifinals and final will each be best-of-three. Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Europe No. 1 final group standings

Group A 1. Team ONSCREEN, 3-0

2. Team Lutti, 2-1 3. Team Terenas, 1-2

4. Team Leviathan, 0-3 Group B

1. Team Mickalow, 3-0 2. Team Valkia, 2-1

3. Team Ryux, 1-2 4. Team Miss Rage, 0-3

Group C 1. Team Mixwell, 3-0

2. Team Solaaaa, 2-1 3. Team Cyanide, 1-2

4. Team ZeratoR, 0-3 Group D

1. Team bonkar, 3-0 2. Team Skyyart, 2-1

3. Team blackelespanolito, 1-2 4. Team Impakt, 0-3

Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown -- Europe No. 2 final group standings Group A

1. Team nookyyy, 3-0 2. Team gdolphn, 2-1

3. Team Mithrain, 1-2 4. Team gamelifeow, 0-3

Group B 1. Team Exileshow, 3-0

2. Team Izak, 2-1 3. Team AlpTV, 1-2

4. Team dhalucard, 0-3 Group C

1. Team Duno, 3-0 2. Team Lothar, 2-1

3. Team Anomaly, 1-2 4. Team unlostv, 0-3

Group D 1. Team wtcN, 3-0

2. Team Orb, 2-1 3. Team PAGO3, 1-2

4. Team Sfory, 0-3 --Field Level Media