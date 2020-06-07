Iraq extends curfew amid rise in COVID-19-related deaths

Baghdad [Iraq], June 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Saturday that the country's authorities decided to prolong curfew in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19 after 33 new deaths were registered over the past day, the prime minister's press service said in a statement. As of Friday, Iraq's COVID-19 tally has risen by 1,252 to 11,098, while the death toll now stands at 318. A total of 4,904 people fully recovered from the disease.

"The curfew has been extended for a week from Sunday to Saturday, June 13. A partial curfew will be imposed from June 14 from 06:00 p. m. to 05:00 a. m., with a full curfew maintained on Thursday, Friday and Saturday," the statement said. The Iraqi Health Ministry announced on May 18 the isolation regime in six districts of Baghdad for two weeks, as well as the start of a large-scale operation to identify new clusters of COVID-19 in connection with an increase in the spread of the coronavirus in the capital.

The country has imposed curfew, most mosques and churches remain closed, as well as entertainment venues, mass gatherings of citizens are prohibited, and restaurants operate in delivery mode. (Sputnik/ANI)