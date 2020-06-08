Left Menu
Protesters clash with police in London

PTI | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 01:01 IST
Scuffles have broken out between police and protesters in central London by the arches that effectively connect the Foreign Office and the Treasury. Objects have been thrown at police lining up at the three arches that bridges the connection just off Whitehall, which is also near the offices of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Many of the demonstrators, who gathered earlier Sunday outside the U.S. embassy just south of the River Thames, have moved towards central London, where clashes also took place Saturday. Police have sent reinforcements to prevent the protesters from getting through the arches toward King Charles Street and then onto St. James's Park.

