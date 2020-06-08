Dallas Fuel acquire Paintbrush from LA Gladiators

The Dallas Fuel announced Sunday that they acquired support player Nolan "Paintbrush" Edwards from the Los Angeles Gladiators. The Fuel did not reveal the compensation used to obtain Paintbrush, who signed with the Gladiators in November.

Paintbrush, 24, will take the roster spot of DPS Zachary "ZachaREEE" Lombardo, who announced his retirement from competitive Overwatch to pursue a career in Valorant. Paintbrush wrote on Twitter that he was "super excited" to join the Fuel.

The Gladiators also took to social media to confirm his departure. "Thank you @paintbrush, you exemplify what it means to be a support in and out of game," the Gladiators wrote on Twitter. "You will be greatly missed, but we know you will continue to paint your strokes of greatness!"

Prior to joining the Gladiators, Paintbrush began last season with Mayhem Academy, the second-tier affiliate of the Florida Mayhem. However, the parent club released him and the rest of its roster in May 2019 when the academy club was scrapped. Paintbrush then competed for Revival in Overwatch Contenders Season 2 during the summer.

