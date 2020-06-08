EXTREMUM add trio of players to roster

EXTREMUM added three new players to their Dota 2 roster, the Russian organization announced Sunday. Fedor "velheor" Rusihin, Sergey "God" Bragin and Maxim "mellojul" Pnyov joined EXTREMUM, who also have Dmitry "Nefrit" Tarasich and Vasily "AfterLife" Shishkin on their roster.

EXTREMUM also announced that it parted ways with Egor ".Ark" Zhabotinskii and Abdimalik "Malik" Sajlau. The changes come on the heels of the team loaning Vladislav "BLACKARXANGEL" Ivaschenko to Khan on Tuesday. The new-look team is expected to make its debut in the OMG Summer Cup on Monday.

--Field Level Media