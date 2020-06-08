Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Take a knee,' protesters ask black Secret Service officers in Washington

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 04:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 04:27 IST
'Take a knee,' protesters ask black Secret Service officers in Washington

As protesters implored the black U.S. Secret Service officer to take a knee in solidarity with their demonstration against racism and brutality by law enforcement, the young man explained why he could not.

"I appreciate all of this. ... I'm still black. You see what I'm saying? You guys are still fighting for my rights," the unidentified officer told the protesters through a fence outside the Treasury building in Washington. "What I'm saying is, technically we just can't do that." The interaction on Saturday, recorded by Reuters TV, came during the U.S. capital's biggest rally yet as tens of thousands marked the May 25 death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

From federal law enforcement agencies to small-town municipal police forces, African-American officers have had to work the front lines of many of the protests seen over the past 13 days in U.S. cities and smaller communities nationwide. Some of those demonstrating outside the Treasury Department next to the White House said they sympathized with the officer's predicament.

"I'm a military guy. And when you are in uniform, there's certain things you can and can't do," one protester told the crowd. Another gave the officer a fist bump through the fencing. Others chanted: "Take the knee. Do it. Do it. Take the knee. Take the knee. Just take it."

They applauded when a black female Secret Service officer stepped forward and briefly knelt. A third black Secret Service officer told the mostly African-American demonstrators that he respected their motivation for protesting.

"I got into this profession because of how I grew up in Georgia. What I've had to witness, the stories that I've had to hear from my parents," the third officer said. "But also I'm talking to you as another black man just to say, this is something that encourages me. And just like you're out there for me, consider what I'm doing here, for you." Demonstrators nationwide are seeking to turn the focus of the protests into a broader quest for reform of the U.S. criminal justice system and its treatment of minorities.

In an impassioned speech last week, Catrina Thompson, police chief of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, told protesters the actions of those charged with Floyd's death did not represent the majority of U.S. police officers. As the mother of a black teen with autism "who may not be able to respond to an officer telling him to put his hands up," she said: "I would not stand here in this position and in any way, shape or form support anybody in our organization if I believed they would bring harm to my son or any of you."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-NASCAR can do more to address racial injustice, its president says

Bubba Wallace, NASCARs only African-American driver, wore a black T-shirt with the words I Cant Breathe and Steve Phelps, the Series president, promised the sport would do more to address racial injustice before the start of a Cup race on S...

UK to announce laws to prevent foreign takeovers posing national security risk -Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to announce tough laws to prevent foreign takeovers that pose risks to national security amid growing concern about the influence of China, The Times newspaper reported.The prime minister is...

Court to decide whether to jail embattled Samsung heir again

A South Korean court will rule as soon as Monday whether to send Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee back to jail after more than two years of freedom, as new allegations dog the executive and cast a pall over the countrys top conglomerate. Lee, ...

Former Falcons DE Zook dies at 72

Former NFL defensive end John Zook has died after a battle with cancer. He was 72. Zook died Saturday in Wichita, Kan. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sunday that Zook exchanged good-byes with some of his former Atlanta Falcons te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020