Left Menu
Development News Edition

US spl envoy Khalilzad, Pak Army chief Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-06-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 12:12 IST
US spl envoy Khalilzad, Pak Army chief Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

Special US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the steps required for the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations during his meeting with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, the American embassy in Islamabad said on Monday. Khalilzad visited Islamabad on Sunday and held talks with Bajwa on the Afghan peace process. He is travelling to Qatar, Pakistan and Afghanistan as part of efforts to bring peace in the war-torn country.

During the three-nation tour, Khalilzad will review commitments in the recently signed US-Taliban Agreement and the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration, specifically reducing violence and prisoner releases. The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001. The US embassy said in a statement that in the meeting with General Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad discussed the steps required for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.

“The two took note of recent progress created by the Eid ceasefire and accelerated prisoner releases as well as reduced violence ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations,” it said. Khalilzad “expressed his appreciation for the role Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Bajwa are playing in support of peace in Afghanistan,” it said.

They agreed that peace in Afghanistan offers an unprecedented opportunity to advance security, connectivity and development for the region, it said. Earlier, the Pakistan Army said on Sunday that “matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, including Afghan refugees issue/Afghan reconciliation process and Pak-Afghan border management were discussed” in the meeting.

It said that the two sides shared steps taken towards this and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals, it said..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland's Centre Party nominates Vanhanen for finance minister

Finlands Centre Party nominated on Monday former Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen as its candidate for finance minister, following Katri Kulmunis resignation on Friday over her use of taxpayers money to pay for training in public speaking.Kulm...

SC seeks response of Centre on NGO's plea alleging rise in child trafficking cases during Covid-19 lockdown.

SC seeks response of Centre on NGOs plea alleging rise in child trafficking cases during Covid-19 lockdown....

Lee Seung-gi, Jasper Liu team up for Netflix variety show 'Twogether'

South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu are uniting for an unscripted travel variety show Twogether, set at Netflix. The six-part show, which starts streaming from June 26, will see the two East Asian stars tra...

EC official tests positive for COVID-19

An official of the Election Commission has tested positive for COVID-19, sources in the poll panel said on Monday. The official,&#160;an assistant section officer, had tested positive on Friday evening, the sources said.He sits on the secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020