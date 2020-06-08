Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukrainian man rescued after 6 days trapped in well in Bali

PTI | Denpasar | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:49 IST
Ukrainian man rescued after 6 days trapped in well in Bali
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

A Ukrainian man who fell into an abandoned well and broke his leg while being chased by a wild dog on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali was rescued after being trapped for nearly a week, police said Monday. Roberts Jacob Matthews, 29, stumbled into the nearly empty 4-meter (13-foot) -deep concrete well and was unable to get out for six days until a farmer in Pecatu village heard his weak voice asking for help on Saturday, police said.

Villagers gave him food and water and tried to help by throwing him a rope, but he said he couldn't be pulled up because of his injuries. Police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said a team from a local search-and-rescue agency, wearing personal protective equipment because of the coronavirus outbreak, went down into the well and lifted Matthews out late Saturday and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"He told authorities that he had been trying to evade a wild dog that chased him," Sooai said. "He survived only by drinking water in the well." Matthews, who has been vacationing on Bali since March, holds a Ukraine passport and a driver's license issued by the United Kingdom, Sooai said.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Actor Murli Sharma's mother passes away

Actor Murli Sharmas mother, Padma Sharma, has died after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 76. According to family sources, Sharma breathed her last on Sunday at her Mumbai residence. Murli had last year lost his father, aged ,84. T...

Organised facilities management industry to benefit most from COVID-19 outbreak: Experts

The USD 15 billion-organised facilities management FM segment is likely to benefit the most from the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country as businesses resume operations and citizens begin to adjust to the new normal, industry experts said. ...

Lockdowns may have averted 3 million deaths in Europe by curbing COVID-19 -study

Wide-scale lockdowns including shop and school closures have reduced COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe enough to control its spread and may have averted more than three million deaths, researchers said on Monday.In a modelling study of ...

India, Denmark ink MoU to cooperate in power sector

India and Denmark have signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU to develop a strong, deep, and long-term cooperation between two countries in the power sector. The MoU was signed on Sunday between Indias Power Ministry and Denmarks Ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020