India, Denmark ink MoU to cooperate in power sector

India and Denmark have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a "strong, deep, and long-term" co-operation between two countries in the power sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India and Denmark have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a "strong, deep, and long-term" cooperation between two countries in the power sector. The MoU was signed on Sunday between India's Power Ministry and Denmark's Ministry for Energy, Utilities and Climate. It was signed by Secretary (Power) Sanjiv Nandan Sahai and Denmark Ambassador Freddy Svane, according to a power ministry statement.

A Joint Working Group (JWG) will be established under the MoU. The JWG will be co-chaired by Joint Secretary level officials and will report to a Steering Committee, jointly chaired by the Secretary level officer from both the sides, the statement said. The MoU provides for collaboration in areas like offshore wind, long term energy planning, forecasting, flexibility in the grid, consolidation of grid codes to integrate and operate efficiently variable generation options, flexibility in the power purchase agreements, incentivize power plant flexibility, variability in renewable energy production, etc.

The Indian electricity market would benefit from cooperation with Denmark in these areas. The Governments will endeavour to take necessary steps to encourage and promote strategic and technical co-operation in the power sector for mutual benefit in the identified areas through the MoU. (ANI)

