Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM Jaishankar, UAE counterpart review entire gamut of New Delhi-Abu Dhabi 'special ties'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday had a conversation with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during which they agreed to work together to strengthen ties in the post-COVID era.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:26 IST
FM Jaishankar, UAE counterpart review entire gamut of New Delhi-Abu Dhabi 'special ties'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday had a conversation with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during which they agreed to work together to strengthen ties in the post-COVID era. "A great pleasure as always to connect to HH @ABZayed, FM of #UAE. Reviewed the entire gamut of our special ties. Will work together to raise its quality even further in the post-COVID era," Jaishankar tweeted.

On May 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr to the government and people of UAE. During the phone call, the two leaders expressed satisfaction about the effective cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Last month, the UAE sent a plane carrying seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to India to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Aimmune says peanut allergy drug shows benefit after 2 years

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc said on Monday 80 of patients being treated with its drug Palforzia were successfully desensitized to peanut proteins after two years of daily dosing, sending its shares up 6. Palforzia, approved in late January and...

Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze

Russia said on Monday it had successfully put out a fire at a Siberian oil well after officials called in the military to shoot anti-tank artillery shells at the wellhead from a distance in order to quell the flames. The well in Siberias Ir...

U.S. authorities seek to question UK's Prince Andrew over Epstein, source says

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to question Britains Prince Andrew as part of its investigation into possible co-conspirators of deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement official said.U...

Sweden records first week with no excess mortality since pandemic struck

Sweden last week recorded no excess mortality compared to the average of the past five years for the first time since COVID-19 struck a country whose death toll in the pandemic has eclipsed that of its neighbours, statistics showed on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020