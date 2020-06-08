France to abandon police chokeholds amid Floyd death anger

France to abandon police chokeholds amid Floyd death angerPTI | Paris | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:49 IST
France's interior minister says police will no longer conduct chokeholds that have been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and prompted new criticism after George Floyd's death
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced Monday that "the method of seizing the neck via strangling will be abandoned and will no longer be taught in police schools." He spoke out as the French government comes under increasing pressure to address brutality and racism within the police force
Immobilization techniques where officers apply pressure with their knees on prone suspects are used in policing around the world and have long drawn criticism. French lawmakers have called for such practices to be banned.
