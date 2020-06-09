Left Menu
Development News Edition

xeta retires from CS:GO, eyes career in Valorant

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:04 IST
xeta retires from CS:GO, eyes career in Valorant
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Seon-Ho "xeta" Son announced Monday that he has retired from competing in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in order to pursue a career in Valorant. The South Korean announced the move in a TwitLonger post.

"I'm officially moving to Valorant, thanks for all of your support and cheers i could come this far since my first professional CSGO career from team GOSU its been quite long way even though i couldn't achieve such as Major, making playoffs at big lan but was a pleasure to meet all around the world and to be participated in tournaments," xeta wrote. "Thanks to this experiences i have nothing but good memories and people in CS, with having this great memories i will continue to make something huge in my life playing valorant as well ! Thanks again for all cheering for me ! See u in Valorant" Formerly known as "minixeta," xeta last competed with Chinese esports organization TYLOO in IEM Katowice 2020 before returning to South Korea due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He also played with m0nster.kr, Ardeont, GOSU and MVP PK in his career.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Security guard of jewellery shop held for burglary

A 41-year-old security guard was held for committing burglary at a jewellery shop in south extension where he was employed, police said. He stole gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth Rs 80 lakhs within 11 minutes, they said. The accu...

U.S. Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice through transformative change, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody led to nationwide protests....

"Kolkata woman first Indian COVID patient to survive after being put on ECMO support"

A 24-year-old highly obese woman claimed to have become the first COVID-19 patient in the country to defeat COVID-19 and survive after being put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ECMO support for the past 12 days, sources in the privat...

Bail raised to $1.25 million for former police officer in George Floyd death

Bail for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, was raised by 250,000 to 1.25 million at a hearing on Monday.Former officer Derek Chauvin,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020