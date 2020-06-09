Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 05:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 05:53 IST
S.Korean court denies arrest warrant request for Samsung heir

A South Korean court on Tuesday denied an arrest warrant request for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee after prosecutors accused him of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. The ruling provided temporary relief for the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics. But he may face further pressure from the case at a time when the world's top maker of smartphones and memory chips contends with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand.

Shares in Samsung Group affiliates rose broadly in early Tuesday trade, with Samsung Electronics rising 2%, Samsung BioLogics up 2.4%, and Samsung C&T climbing 2.2% compared to a 1.2% rise in the benchmark KOSPI . Prosecutors last week asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for the 51-year-old Lee, as part of a probe into alleged accounting fraud involving a Samsung drugs affiliate and a 2015 merger of two other affiliates.

They said the fraudulent accounting, and alleged stock manipulation, helped facilitate Lee's plan to assume greater control of the group. "It appears that prosecutors have secured considerable amount of evidence through their investigation, but they fell short of explaining the validity to detain Lee," the Seoul Central District Court said in a statement.

"Considering the significance of the case, it is appropriate to determine whether the suspects are responsible and the degree (of their involvement) through sufficient trials and debates," the court said. Prosecutors called the decision regrettable, saying their investigation would proceed nonetheless. They may decide to reapply for the arrest warrant request for Lee, after further investigation, or bring Lee to trial without arrest.

Lee's attorneys said in a statement they hoped the case would get a thorough review from an outside panel that would decide whether or not an indictment of Lee was justified. The allegations against Lee center on illegal transactions and stock manipulation that furthered the $8 billion merger of affiliates Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries in 2015, according to prosecutors.

The merger was seen as key to Lee increasing control of the sprawling group but critics say it rode roughshod over the interests of minority investors. Prosecutors also allege he had a role in inflating the value of Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, which counted Cheil Industries as a major shareholder.

Samsung has denied the allegations. Lee was previously jailed for about a year, until his release in February 2018, for his role in a bribery scandal. He was accused of giving horses to the daughter of a confidante of former President Park Geun-hye to win government support for the merger of the two affiliates.

South Korea’s Supreme Court has since overturned an appeals court decision to suspend Lee's sentence in that case, but a court ruling over whether he should serve further jail time is still pending.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: World Bank confirms deepest recession since World War Two

The COVID-19 pandemic will shrink the global economy by 5.2 per cent this year, representing the deepest recession since World War Two, and triggering a dramatic rise in extreme poverty, the World Bank said Monday in its latest Global Econo...

California says movie theaters can reopen as early as Friday if counties approve

Movie theaters can reopen in California as early as Friday if county officials grant approval, the states health department said in guidelines issued on Monday.Theaters closed their doors around the world in mid-March to help curb the sprea...

North Korea says it will sever hotlines with South Korea -KCNA

North Korea said on Tuesday it will sever hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward shutting down all contact with Seoul, state news agency KCNA reported. For several days, North Korea has lashed out at South Korea, threatening to ...

University of Washington forecasts 145,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths by Aug.

University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days.On Friday, the widely cited Ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020