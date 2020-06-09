Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak rail against racism as UK PM hails his diverse Cabinet

PTI | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:55 IST
Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak rail against racism as UK PM hails his diverse Cabinet
Home Secretary Priti Patel (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Two of Britain's senior-most ministers, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel, have spoken out against racism as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed his most diverse Cabinet in British history in the latest call for restraint among anti-racism protesters. Johnson issued a video statement on social media to reiterate that "yes, Black Lives Matter" but highlighted the need to also push through the message of social distancing at a time of "national trial" in a fight against the "deadly plague" of coronavirus.

"I am proud to lead the most ethnically diverse government in the history of this country, with two of the four great offices of state held by a man and a woman of Indian origin… This country has made huge strides," he said, in reference to Sunak and Patel. "[But] I will not support those who flout the rules on social distancing, for the obvious reason that we risk a new infection at a critical time and just as we have made huge progress," said the UK prime minister.

As 35 police officers reported injuries following violent clashes during Black Lives Matter protests across the UK over the weekend, a visibly angry Patel took to the House of Commons despatch box on Monday to condemn the "hooliganism", which she said was "utterly indefensible". "These protests are about injustice, but by attacking our courageous police they are acting in a wholly unjust way," she said.

Questioned by an Opposition Labour Party MP whether the minister fully understood the "anger and frustration" felt by anti-racism demonstrators protesting against the brutal killing of African-American George Floyd in police custody, Patel reacted with a teary-eyed angry response with references to her own experiences with racism due to her Indian heritage. She retaliated: "On that basis, it must have been a very different Home Secretary who as a child was frequently called a Paki in the playground; a very different Home Secretary who was racially abused in the streets or even advised to drop her surname and use her husband's in order to advance her career… so when it comes to racism, sexism, tolerance or social justice, I will not take lectures from those on the other side of the House." Her fellow Indian-origin Cabinet colleague, finance minister Rishi Sunak, took to social media with a message to reflect on the depth of feeling among the protesters while acknowledging that racism did still exist in Britain.

He said: "As a British Asian of course I know that racism exists in this country. And I know people are angry and frustrated. They want to see, and feel, change. "But a better society doesn't happen overnight – like all great acts of creation, it happens slowly and depends on the cooperation of each of us toward that common goal." He condemned the "small minority" who had let down the anti-racism fight by acts of "violence and vandalism".

"The truth is we have created a country far more inclusive and fairer than at any point in its history. Does this mean our story is over? No, but we shouldn't ignore the hard work of the many generations who came before us," he said. Scotland Yard said a total of 36 people were arrested during protests in London for offenses including violent disorder, criminal damage and assaulting police.

The criminal damage involved the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and former UK PM Winston Churchill being targeted with graffiti in Parliament Square in London. The police force labeled the incidents by a "minority" of violent protesters as "disgraceful" and has said that a thorough investigation is underway to bring those responsible for criminal acts "speedily to justice".

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Iran to execute man who allegedly spied on US-slain general

Iran announced on Tuesday that it will execute a man convicted of allegedly providing information to the US and Israel about prominent Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in an American drone strike in Baghdad in Janua...

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, will this morning visit the Tshwane University of Technology, Ga-Rankuwa Campus to assess its state of readiness for the phased return of students to the university.The M...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe turns red as bulls run out of charge

Stock market bulls were forced to a halt on Tuesday and high-flying currencies like the euro and Australian dollar lost altitude, as a weeks-long risk rally ran into some turbulence. It all seemed so sudden. Asian equities had scored their ...

U.S. failed to properly oversee Chinese telecom carriers - Senate panel

A U.S. Senate report released Tuesday says the U.S. government failed to properly oversee Chinese-owned telecommunications companies for nearly two decades.The report from the Senates Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations says the U.S. g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020