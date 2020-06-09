TikTok video of Nepal's former crown princess and daughters goes viral

Left Menu
TikTok fever seems to have gripped Nepal's former royal family too and a video of the ex-crown princess Himani Shah and her two daughters dancing to a popular Nepalese song has gone viral. Former crown prince Paras Shah, who is currently in Nepal, has also shared the video with a caption, "My family".

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:09 IST
TikTok fever seems to have gripped Nepal's former royal family too and a video of the ex-crown princess Himani Shah and her two daughters dancing to a popular Nepalese song has gone viral. It is the first appearance of former princess Himani in TikTok. Her daughter Purnika recently created her TikTok account, MyRepublica reported.

Himani Shah is the wife of the former heir apparent to the throne of Nepal, crown prince Paras. In the video, India-born Himani and her daughters Purnika and Kritika were seen dancing to the Nepalese song 'Guras Ko Phed Muni'.

Himani is currently stranded in Thailand due to the global travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. She went there to visit her daughters, who are pursuing their higher studies. Clad in black apparels, Himani, 43, was seen matching dance steps with her daughters. The video uploaded from the TikTok account of Purnika on Monday has already gone viral among Nepalis. "We got it from our momma!! @ krii_shah we honestly have an amazing mother," Purnika has written in the caption. The video has been liked already by over 17,000 people and commented by nearly 1,000 people as of Tuesday morning. Around 1800 followers have already shared the video. Former crown prince Paras Shah, who is currently in Nepal, has also shared the video with a caption, "My family".

