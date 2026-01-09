Left Menu

Sikkim CM's Spiritual Journey to Nepal

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple, offering prayers for Sikkim's prosperity and well-being. He planted a Parijat sapling, expressing calm and renewed energy from the temple's spiritual atmosphere. Tamang emphasized preserving spiritual heritage and balancing devotion with nature conservation.

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, embarked on a spiritual visit to Nepal, attending the revered Pashupatinath Temple on Friday. The chief minister offered prayers at the temple, focusing on the peace, prosperity, and health of Sikkim's citizens.

Highlighting his experience on social media, Tamang revealed that he had the opportunity to plant a Parijat sapling, a gesture that symbolized his commitment to balancing spiritual devotion with environmental conservation.

Tamang underlined the serene and rejuvenating influence of the temple's atmosphere, stressing the significance of safeguarding spiritual heritage while maintaining a harmonious relationship with nature.

