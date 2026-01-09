Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: India-Nepal Border Coordination Amid Elections

The India-Nepal Border District Coordination Committee met in Nepal’s Kailali district to enhance peace and security along the border during Nepal's upcoming elections. Indian representatives assured full support in maintaining historical ties and ensuring smooth election conduct. Key issues included vigilance, crime prevention, and cross-border cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:23 IST
In a significant bilateral effort, the India-Nepal Border District Coordination Committee convened in Kailali district, Nepal, focusing on bolstering peace and security along the shared border, especially during Nepal's impending elections.

According to the Lakhimpur Kheri district administration's communique, District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal led the Indian delegation, underscoring the historic and familial ties between the nations. Nagpal assured her Nepali counterparts of full-fledged support from the Indian side to facilitate a peaceful electoral process.

Dignitaries discussed pressing issues such as drug smuggling, crime prevention, and the importance of heightened vigilance and seamless information sharing, reinforcing the spirit of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

