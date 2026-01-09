Left Menu

Nepal Prepares for Upcoming March Elections with Strict Code of Conduct

The Election Commission of Nepal will enforce a code of conduct from January 17 in anticipation of the March 5 elections. Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari updated Prime Minister Sushila Karki on preparations. The Commission will monitor social media for misinformation and take legal action against violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:31 IST
Nepal Prepares for Upcoming March Elections with Strict Code of Conduct
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Election Commission has announced the enforcement of a stringent election code of conduct starting January 17, ahead of the March 5 polls. This decision, disclosed by Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari, follows his meeting with Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

The commission, during a recent press conference, emphasized its commitment to monitor the dissemination of false, misleading, and negative information across social media platforms as the general election nears.

Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai revealed that the commission intends to actively identify and pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading misinformation, negative publicity, hate messages, deep fakes, false sites, or fake accounts. Additionally, correspondence with companies like Meta, TikTok, and X is underway, supported by new social media monitoring software.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

 India
2
US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic relations after Maduro's capture, reports AP.

US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic r...

 Global
3
Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Family on Jharkhand Road

Tragedy Strikes Family on Jharkhand Road

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026