Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prominent Bahrain rights activist Rajab released from prison

He separately received a two-year prison sentence over television interviews he gave that included criticisms of Bahrain, a small island-nation off Saudi Arabia that's home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet.It was unclear how much time Rajab has left to serve.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:36 IST
Prominent Bahrain rights activist Rajab released from prison
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bahrain freed a prominent human rights activist on Tuesday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, allowing him to serve out the remainder of his internationally criticized prison sentence from home. Nabeel Rajab, 55, wore a garland of white roses after his release, smiling while posing with his family for the first time since being detained in June 2016.

Rajab will serve out the reminder of his prison term at home, his family said. Bahrain's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. Rajab was a major figure in Bahrain's 2011 protests that saw tens of thousands from the country's majority Shiite population and others demand greater rights from the Sunni-led monarchy. He is also the co-founder and president of the Bahrain Centre for Human Rights and a founding director of the Gulf Centre for Human Rights.

Troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates helped Bahrain violently suppress the protests. Rajab received a five-year prison sentence over tweets alleging torture at one of the country's prisons and criticism of the Saudi-led war in Yemen. He separately received a two-year prison sentence over television interviews he gave that included criticisms of Bahrain, a small island-nation off Saudi Arabia that's home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

It was unclear how much time Rajab has left to serve. Bahrain's constitution guarantees its citizens freedom of speech. However, Rajab was prosecuted under laws making it illegal to offend a foreign country, spread rumours at wartime or "insult" a government agency. That drew international criticism from activists, as well as the United Nations' Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

"Mr Rajab's political views and convictions are clearly at the centre of the present case and that the authorities have displayed an attitude towards him that can only be characterised as discriminatory," the panel said in 2018. "He has been the target of persecution, including deprivation of liberty, for many years and there is no other explanation for this except that he is exercising his right to express such views and convictions." In the years since the 2011 protests, Bahrain has dismantled opposition groups, imprisoned activists and revoked the citizenship of over 700 people. Amid the crackdown, local Shiite militant groups have carried out small attacks on security forces. The US under President Barack Obama had held up approving a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets over human rights concerns in Bahrain. The Trump administration later approved the sale without those concerns being addressed.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Localised coronavirus outbreaks in Lisbon worry authorities

Portugal has been hailed as a success story in its fight against the coronavirus, but localised outbreaks in poorer neighbourhoods and industrial hubs on Lisbons outskirts have kept cases at a worrying plateau for the past month.The country...

Malawi presidential re-run moved forward to June 23

Malawi will go to the polls on June 23, a week earlier than initially ordered by the courts, which annulled President Peter Mutharikas narrow election victory last year due to irregularities. The Constitutional Court ruled on Feb. 3 that a ...

Fleecing by hospitals: HC seeks info from TN govt on plaints

Chennai, June 9 PTI The Madras High Court, which took note of huge sums charged by hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, directed the Tamil Nadu government to furnish details of complaints received by it while impleading the Centre as responden...

Newspaper loses effort to get Epstein grand jury transcripts

A judge has ruled against a Florida newspapers effort to gain release of state grand jury transcripts involving the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier convicted of sex crimes and suspected of many more. The Palm Beach P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020