Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Untangling the conflict in Libya

Libya's fault lines began to surface nine years ago as local groups took different positions in the NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.An attempted democratic transition following his overthrow slid out of control as armed groups established local power bases and coalesced around rival political factions.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:46 IST
EXPLAINER-Untangling the conflict in Libya
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Libya's conflict has taken a new twist after an attempt by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar to seize the capital, Tripoli, crumbled rapidly in recent weeks. WHO'S BEEN FIGHTING WHO?

Haftar's self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) has been battling forces aligned with the Tripoli-based, internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA). Both sides are built from local armed factions, whose shifting loyalties have at times helped determine the course of the conflict. Both have also depended heavily on foreign allies pursuing strategic and political agendas in Libya. Turkey stepped up its military support for the GNA in January, while Haftar has long enjoyed backing from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and Jordan.

HOW DID WE GET HERE? Libya's fault lines began to surface nine years ago as local groups took different positions in the NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.

An attempted democratic transition following his overthrow slid out of control as armed groups established local power bases and coalesced around rival political factions. After a battle for Tripoli in 2014, one faction moved east where it set up a parallel government and branches of key institutions. It recognized Haftar as military chief as he began a long campaign against Islamist groups and other opponents in Benghazi.

The GNA emerged from a December 2015, U.N.-backed agreement that gave the international community a partner in a country where Islamic State was ascendant and migrant smuggling into Europe had surged. But eastern factions spurned the deal. Instead, Haftar consolidated control of the east and swept through the south in early 2019 before launching his offensive on Tripoli in April last year.

WHO CONTROLS WHAT? Current positions look very similar to those two years ago, with a dividing line on the northern shore at Sirte, roughly the midpoint of Libya's Mediterranean coastline.

The GNA and affiliated groups control Libya's densely populated northwest and the LNA holds the east. Allegiances in the south are more tenuous. WHAT'S THE DAMAGE?

Nearly 400,000 Libyans have been displaced over the past nine years, around half of them since the Tripoli offensive began. Thousands more have died. The conflict has cost the country tens of billions of dollars in lost oil revenue, caused extensive damage to infrastructure and homes, and led to rapid inflation and frequent power and water cuts.

WHAT CHANCE OF PEACE? A weakened LNA may seek a deal. As Haftar's forces retreated last week the United Nations resumed indirect military talks to broker a ceasefire, and Egypt launched an initiative calling for a political solution.

The U.N. talks are part of a broader process aimed at resolving issues including the distribution of oil revenue, the make-up of a unity government and the future status of armed groups. But previous efforts to end the conflict have stalled, with lulls used to regroup and rearm before fighting resumes.

GNA hawks have talked of pushing eastwards now they have momentum, while some in the east, where Haftar's future has been thrown into doubt by his military setbacks, have raised the prospect of partition. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE OIL?

OPEC member Libya holds Africa's largest oil reserves and produced 1.6 million barrels per day before 2011. Output has fluctuated sharply since, as factions blockaded facilities to press their demands and infrastructure was damaged. Production climbed to around one million barrels from late 2016, before plunging to less than 100,000 bpd as the LNA's allies closed ports and pipelines in January.

That blockade has been partially lifted as GNA forces have advanced, with the southwestern fields of Sharara and El Feel reopening.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Wolff says Mercedes ready for challenge as team returns to track

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said Formula Ones tight schedule when the season resumes following the COVID-19 disruption would be heavy for all teams but the six-times world champions were ready for the challenge. Mercedes returned to the t...

Haryana's home minister suffers thigh bone fracture after slipping in bathroom

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij fractured his left thigh bone when he slipped in the bathroom of his Ambala Cantonment residence while taking a bath on Tuesday. Vij 67, who also holds the health and urban local bodies portfolios in the stat...

Dutch culling 350,000 mink over coronavirus fears

Workers in protective equipment oversaw the gassing of 10,000 mother mink and around 50,000 mink pups on a farm in the southern Dutch town of De Mortel on Tuesday over fears they could infect humans with the new coronavirus.The Kuunders far...

TeamLease Services Q4 net loss at Rs 29.43 cr

Staffing firm TeamLease Services on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 29.43 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher taxes. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.02 crore for the same peri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020