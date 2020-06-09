Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-US Army veteran stunned by negative reaction to Kaepernick kneeling

Boyer had written a piece in an Army newspaper about the protests, which involved the quarterback sitting on the sidelines during the customary pre-game airing of the anthem, and said Kaepernick sought him out for advice."The thoughts that ran through my head about kneeling were of pictures in the history books of somebody kneeling before the king to be knighted, somebody proposing to their wife, taking a knee to pray in the Catholic Church," Boyd told Reuters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:30 IST
NFL-US Army veteran stunned by negative reaction to Kaepernick kneeling
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Kaepernick7)

A former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces who advised Colin Kaepernick that kneeling during the national anthem would be a more respectful protest than remaining seated on the bench says he had no idea the gesture would become so controversial.

Nate Boyer, who served six years in the Army and also tried out for Seattle as a long snapper, met with Kaepernick in 2016 when the then-San Francisco quarterback began his protests aimed at drawing attention to police brutality against minorities. Boyer had written a piece in an Army newspaper about the protests, which involved the quarterback sitting on the sidelines during the customary pre-game airing of the anthem, and said Kaepernick sought him out for advice.

"The thoughts that ran through my head about kneeling were of pictures in the history books of somebody kneeling before the king to be knighted, somebody proposing to their wife, taking a knee to pray in the Catholic Church," Boyd told Reuters. "I just couldn't think in any way that it could be construed as disrespectful."

Many did find it disrespectful, however. U.S. President Donald Trump described it as "unpatriotic" and in 2017 Vice President Mike Pence walked out of an NFL game when some of the players knelt on the sidelines.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the league in 2017 claiming collusion as no teams signed him after he parted ways with the 49ers. The NFL and Kaepernick settled in 2019. The issue has returned to the fore in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

On Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players and denounced racism in the United States. Boyer said he understands why many consider the playing of the anthem before sporting events as sacred.

"Those symbols mean a lot to me," Boyer said. "But at the same time, I took an oath to defend the Constitution, which includes the First Amendment, freedom of speech, freedom of expression."

Boyer said Kaepernick would go down in history as a galvanizing force for racial equality. "He was standing up for -- or taking a knee for -- millions and millions of people that don't have the platform and don't have a voice."

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

2 accused in ex-Nissan boss escape scheme fight extradition

A former Green Beret and his son accused of smuggling ex-Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box are fighting their extradition to the country, arguing the offense is not a crime there. Michael and Peter Taylor are want...

Barclays labels Staveley lawsuit 'distorted and exaggerated'

Barclays has dismissed as distorted and exaggerated legal arguments by financier Amanda Staveley, who is claiming up to 1.5 billion pounds in damages for alleged deceit over a financial crisis-era fundraising in a high-profile London trial....

Heather Knight, James Harris appointed PCA Vice-Chairs

The Professional Cricketers Association PCA on Tuesday announced the appointments of England Womens captain Heather Knight and Middlesex all-rounder James Harris as Vice-Chairs. Both players will now take positions on the PCA Board and supp...

Motor racing-Wolff says Mercedes ready for challenge as team returns to track

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said Formula Ones tight schedule when the season resumes following the COVID-19 disruption would be heavy for all teams but the six-times world champions were ready for the challenge. Mercedes returned to the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020