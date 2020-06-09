Canada's coronavirus case count surpasses 96,000, toll exceeds 7,800

Ottawa [Canada], June 9 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased by nearly 1,200 to 96,244 and the toll rose to 7,835, Public Health Agency data revealed on Tuesday. The province of Quebec remains the epicentre of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases -- 53,047 -- and 4,984 deaths. The province of Ontario comes second with 30,860 confirmed cases and 2,450 fatalities.

Laboratories across Canada have tested more than 1.9 million people to date. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Tuesday, more than 7.15 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 407,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre. (Sputnik/ANI)