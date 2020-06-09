Left Menu
Development News Edition

VW CEO apologises after row with supervisory board

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:22 IST
VW CEO apologises after row with supervisory board
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has apologised to the carmaker's supervisory board after accusing some of its members of leaking confidential information to the press. The German company said on Tuesday that Diess had apologised to the 19-member board for making "inappropriate and wrong" statements at an internal event, without giving details.

A spokesman for Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the holding company of the Piech and Porsche families that controls Volkswagen, said Diess told an internal meeting that members of the supervisory board's executive committee had leaked information to the media, calling such actions "crimes." The CEO's comments on Thursday were seen as an attack on the company's directors, prompting the supervisory board to convene an extraordinary meeting on Monday to discuss the matter, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The public announcement https://www.volkswagenag.com/content/onkomm/brands/corporate/world/presence/en/news/2020/06/Supervisory_Board_accepts_apology_of_Dr_Herbert_Diess.html of his apology amounts to a severe admonishment of Diess, who saw his responsibilities reduced on Monday after infighting over the pace and scope of cost-cutting plans. "The members of the Supervisory Board accepted the apology of Dr. Diess, and will continue to support him in his work," the board said in a brief statement.

The two sources told Reuters that Diess's accusations came after Germany's Manager Magazin reported he had sounded out labour chief Joerg Hofmann about extending his contract as CEO. Hofmann, who is head of Germany's largest union IG Metall, sits on the Volkswagen supervisory board's executive committee. Volkswagen's worker representatives control nine seats on the board, and have the power to veto contract extensions.

A spokesman for the supervisory board declined to comment on the details of the clash, apart from saying it was not related to a review into how the company came to publish a racist advert. Spokespeople for Diess and Hofmann also declined to comment.

Volkswagen replaced Diess as the CEO of its main VW brand on Monday and installed chief operating officer Ralf Brandstaetter to lead cost cutting efforts at the company's largest plants in Germany. The carmaker employs 297,000 people in Germany, most of them at the VW brand. Its other brands include Audi, Bentley, Skoda, Lamborghini and Porsche.

Diess remains group CEO, a position he has held since 2018. The incident appears to follow a pattern at the carmaker where board members lose backing if their cost cutting and efficiency measures threaten too many local jobs, prompting the company's powerful labour leaders to flex their muscles.

Bernd Pischetsrieder, Volkswagen CEO from 2002-2006, and Wolfgang Bernhard, VW brand chief from 2005-2007 were forced out of their jobs after repeated clashes with VW's works council.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Pvt sector will be allowed to use ISRO's facilities: Jitendra Singh

The private sector will be allowed to use ISROs facilities and assets and they will be provided a level-playing field in satellites, launches, and space-based services, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday, days after the governmen...

Ecuador volcano eruption leaves several cities covered in ash

The eruption of a volcano in Ecuadors Amazon region left several cities covered in ash on Tuesday, fueling concerns of a potential health impact as the South American nation slowly emerges from a brutal coronavirus outbreak. The Sangay volc...

#Unlock1: Hotels following guidelines allowed to operate in Goa

The director of Goa Tourism Department Menino DSouza on Tuesday said that hotels will be permitted to operate if they comply with all the guidelines, following relaxations by the central government amid Unlock1. Centre has permitted hotels ...

Long lines snarl voting in Georgia primaries amid pandemic

Long lines snaked around polling places Tuesday, and some voters faced hourlong waits as Georgia held its twice-delayed primary election amid a shortage of poll workers and social-distancing precautions caused by the coronavirus. Widespread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020