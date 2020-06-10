Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID Funding: Greece raises USD 3.4 billion in 10-year bond issue

Investors are also encouraged by massive European stimulus packages that seek to address the impact of the global coronavirus crisis.The government plans to raise about 8 billion euros in total from bond issues this year; including Tuesday's issue, it has already collected 7.5 billion.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:05 IST
COVID Funding: Greece raises USD 3.4 billion in 10-year bond issue
Representative image Image Credit: pixbay

Greece raised 3 billion euros (USD 3.4 billion) Tuesday in its third bond issue of the year, managing to wrap up most of its annual borrowing needs before the end of the first half. The oversubscribed benchmark 10-year issue carried a rate of 1.57 per cent.

The government said the successful outcome amid the COVID-19 crisis was a "vote of confidence" from international markets — which during Greece's financial crisis just a few years ago, wouldn't have touched Greek debt issues with a barge pole. "For the second time since the pandemic broke out, despite the tough economic circumstances, our country has successfully tapped markets," Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said.

Greece exited its eight-year international bailouts nearly two years ago. It had to resort to rescue loans — issued on condition of painful spending cuts, tax hikes, and income reductions — in May 2010 after losing access to international bond markets.

With its finances righted and balanced budgets, the country is now in a position to borrow from financial markets, partly because investors are attracted to its issues that offer relatively good returns at a time of low global interest rates. Investors are also encouraged by massive European stimulus packages that seek to address the impact of the global coronavirus crisis.

The government plans to raise about 8 billion euros in total from bond issues this year; including Tuesday's issue, it has already collected 7.5 billion. Nevertheless, Greece's credit rating remains several notches below investment grade.

The country is forecast to see a deep recession this year due to the pandemic, which is expected to bite deep into key tourism revenues. According to the latest European Commission predictions, the slump could reach 9.7 per cent this year — the worst in the European Union — followed by an equally unrivaled 7.9 per cent rebound next year. Greece's central bank says it expects the economy to shrink about 6% in 2020 before rebounding about 5.5 per cent in 2021.

Greece raised 2.5 billion euros in a 15-year bond issue in January, and another 2 billion from a 7-year bond in May.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 magnifies challenges to business in China -European business group

The COVID-19 epidemic has exacerbated already worrisome trends to doing business in China amid slowing revenue growth, regulatory obstacles and the clout of the state-owned sector, a European business group said on Wednesday. Only half of E...

Sushmita Sen heaps praises on 'Aarya' director Ram Madhvani, shares fun BTS video

Actor Sushmita Sen has nothing but good words for director Ram Madhvani whom as she dubbed him the captain of the ship Aarya. The former Miss Universe heaped praises on the director on Instagram, late Tuesday, and shared a fun behind-the-sc...

Shakur Stevenson stops Caraballo in boxing's return to Vegas

Shakur Stevenson ended the most unusual week of his boxing life with his usual dominance in another victory. Stevenson stopped Felix Caraballo with a body-punch knockdown in the sixth round Tuesday night in the first major boxing event held...

Cricket-Sammy to confront ex-Sunrisers team mates on potentially racist language

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has sought clarification from his former Sunrisers Hyderabad team mates over potentially racist language directed at him when he was part of the Indian Premier League franchise from 2013-14.Sammy said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020