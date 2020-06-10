Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines expected to lose USD 84.3 billion in 2020: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released its financial outlook for the global air transport industry showing that "airlines are expected to lose $84.3 billion in 2020 for a net profit margin of -20.1 per cent".

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 10-06-2020 05:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 05:52 IST
Airlines expected to lose USD 84.3 billion in 2020: IATA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released its financial outlook for the global air transport industry showing that "airlines are expected to lose $84.3 billion in 2020 for a net profit margin of -20.1 per cent". According to IATA, revenues will fall 50 per cent to $419 billion from $838 billion in 2019. In 2021, losses are expected to be cut to $15.8 billion as revenues rise to $598 billion.

"Financially, 2020 will go down as the worst year in the history of aviation. On average, every day of this year will add $230 million to industry losses. In total that's a loss of $84.3 billion," Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO was quoted as saying. "It means that-- based on an estimate of 2.2 billion passengers this year--airlines will lose $37.54 per passenger. That's why government financial relief was and remains crucial as airlines burn through cash," he added.

He said that a key to the recovery is universal implementation of the re-start measures agreed through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to keep passengers and crew safe. "And, with the help of effective contact tracing, these measures should give governments the confidence to open borders without quarantine measures." Several countries across the globe put severe restrictions on movement in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He warned that airlines will "still be financially fragile in 2021". "Passenger revenues will be more than one-third smaller than in 2019. And airlines are expected to lose about $5 for every passenger carried. The cut in losses will come from re-opened borders leading to increased volumes of travellers," said Juniac. (ANI)

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers returning to village getting work under MGNREGA in Odisha's Jajpur

Migrant workers who have returned to their native villages amid coronavirus-induced lockdown are getting employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MGNREGA scheme in different blocks of Jajpur district in Odisha...

Japan wants to take lead for G7 statement on Hong Kong - Abe

Japan wants to take the lead among Group of Seven nations on issuing a statement about the situation in Hong Kong, where China has imposed a new security law, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.Obviously, we acknowledge the G7 has ...

DL Rochester, who played on Jets' title team, dies at 81

Paul Rocky Rochester, a member of the New York Jets lone Super Bowl team, died last weekend at age 81. The Jets made the announcement Tuesday on their website.Rochester, who went to high school in Floral Park, N.Y., and played at Michigan S...

Video appears to show police punch, tase black man who died

Newly uncovered video appears to show police officers in Louisiana repeatedly punching and tasing a black man they were arresting shortly before he died in police custody. Video on KSLA shows an April 5 altercation between Tommie Dale McGlo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020