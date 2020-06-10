Prosecutor accuses designer of killing of Swedish PM Palme, closes 34-year case

Prosecutor accuses designer of killing of Swedish PM Palme, closes 34-year caseReuters | Stockholm | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:31 IST
Stig Engstrom, a graphic designer, was the man who shot dead Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, prosecutor Krister Petersson said on Wednesday, closing the case that has haunted Sweden for decades.
"The person is Stig Engstrom," Petersson told a news conference. "Because the person is dead, I cannot bring charges against him and have decided to close the investigation."