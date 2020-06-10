Afghanistan registers over 22,000 Covid-19 cases

The Afghan health ministry on Wednesday reported 684 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,128 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Tolo News reported. Kabul was on the top of the list with 393 new cases, followed by Herat with 96.

Other provinces reporting cases were Kandahar (13), Nangarhar (95), Badghis (6), Nimruz (25), Parwan (3), Kunduz (8), Farah (12), Kunar (18), Zabul (4), Badakhshan (4) and Uruzgan (7). Also, 21 people were reported to have died from COVID-19, and 324 others have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Afghanistan is 18,424, according to the Public Health Ministry. The total number of known deaths from COVID-19 in the country is 405 and the total recovered cases are 2,975, according to the ministry.

So far, 50,658 samples have been tested and the total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 22,143, data by the ministry shows. Dr. Ahmad Jawad Osmani, acting health minister at a press conference said: "There are still a lot of management problems at the hospitals," and added that "the coronavirus is expanding in the country."

"We are working on a list of medications that we need to fight the coronavirus," said Osmani, who also pledged that the problem of market prices of medical supplies would be addressed. "We are going to change our test methods for the coronavirus and we will provide details about it tomorrow," he added.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 411,292 and the number of global coronavirus cases is 7,240,085, according to Johns Hopkins University.