Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan registers over 22,000 Covid-19 cases

The Afghan health ministry on Wednesday reported 684 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,128 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Tolo News reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:57 IST
Afghanistan registers over 22,000 Covid-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Afghan health ministry on Wednesday reported 684 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,128 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Tolo News reported. Kabul was on the top of the list with 393 new cases, followed by Herat with 96.

Other provinces reporting cases were Kandahar (13), Nangarhar (95), Badghis (6), Nimruz (25), Parwan (3), Kunduz (8), Farah (12), Kunar (18), Zabul (4), Badakhshan (4) and Uruzgan (7). Also, 21 people were reported to have died from COVID-19, and 324 others have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Afghanistan is 18,424, according to the Public Health Ministry. The total number of known deaths from COVID-19 in the country is 405 and the total recovered cases are 2,975, according to the ministry.

So far, 50,658 samples have been tested and the total number of positive COVID-19 cases is 22,143, data by the ministry shows. Dr. Ahmad Jawad Osmani, acting health minister at a press conference said: "There are still a lot of management problems at the hospitals," and added that "the coronavirus is expanding in the country."

"We are working on a list of medications that we need to fight the coronavirus," said Osmani, who also pledged that the problem of market prices of medical supplies would be addressed. "We are going to change our test methods for the coronavirus and we will provide details about it tomorrow," he added.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 411,292 and the number of global coronavirus cases is 7,240,085, according to Johns Hopkins University.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka sets August 5 date for parliamentary polls

Sri Lankas National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya announced on Wednesday that the twice-postponed parliamentary elections will be held on August 5. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved the Parliament, six mon...

Ghana's Incas Diagnostics expects approval for COVID-19 antibody test

Ghanas Incas Diagnostics expects the countrys regulator to approve its new COVID-19 antibody test by the end of July, saying its kits could help health authorities ease pandemic restrictions.The company is also working with developers in Ni...

Virus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

The virus crisis has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century -- and the pain is not over yet even if there is no second wave of infections, an international economic report warned Wednesday. Hundreds of millions of people h...

People's Conference hits out at J-K admin over new media policy

The Peoples Conference on Wednesday hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration over its new media policy, terming it the lowest of the low. Earlier this month, the UT administration had approved the media policy-2020 for creating a sus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020