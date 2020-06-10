Hundreds of thousands displaced in deadly China flooding
Flooding in south and central China has caused more than a dozen deaths and forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, the government said on Wednesday. China's worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:13 IST
Flooding in the south and central China has caused more than a dozen deaths and forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, the government said on Wednesday. About 228,000 people have had to seek emergency shelter due to flooding since June 2, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.
Initial damage was estimated at more than $500 million, including the destruction of more than 1,000 homes. Flooding was particularly bad in the southern region of Guangxi, where six were listed as dead and gone missing, and in Hunan province just to the north, where seven were recorded as dead and one missing.
Seasonal flooding generally causes heavy damage each year in the lower regions of China's major river systems, particularly those of the Yangtze and the Pearl to the south. Authorities have sought to reduce the hardship through the use of dams, particularly the massive Three Gorges structure on the Yangtze. China's worst floods in recent years were in 1998 when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Guangxi
- Ministry of Emergency Management
- Yangtze
- Hunan
ALSO READ
China reports 7 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier
Hong Kong demand for VPNs surges on heels of China's plan for national security laws
China military's HK garrison has ability to safeguard China, HK's security -commander
In land of big data, China sets individual privacy rights
China stocks rise on hopes for policy support