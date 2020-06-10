Left Menu
Development News Edition

London mayor seeks answers over Taser use on rapper's father

Police officers are then seen asking the man if he is OK.Wretch 32 wrote: “This is how the police think they can treat a 62-year-old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad.” The rapper, 35, told ITV News there has been “no progression” since he grew up watching his father and his uncle “fight against police brutality.” “I now have to have the same conversations ( with my children) that my dad and my uncle and my grandparents and my parents had with me,” he said.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:52 IST
London mayor seeks answers over Taser use on rapper's father
Representative Image Image Credit: newspunch.com

London's mayor has called for an urgent investigation after rapper Wretch 32 released a video of his father being tasered in his home by a British police officer. The 36-second clip posted late Tuesday on Twitter shows police entering a house. An officer says "Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are" before a man 62-year-old Millard Scott tumbles down a flight of stairs. Police officers are then seen asking the man if he is OK.

Wretch 32 wrote: "This is how the police think they can treat a 62-year-old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad." The rapper, 35, told ITV News there has been "no progression" since he grew up watching his father and his uncle "fight against police brutality." "I now have to have the same conversations ( with my children) that my dad and my uncle and my grandparents and my parents had with me," he said. Large demonstrations have been held across the U.K. against racial injustice and police brutality since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, which has spurred a global tide of protest. Floyd was buried Tuesday in Houston after a funeral service at which speakers predicted he will be remembered forever for changing history.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that a stun gun was discharged during an April 21 raid in north London's Tottenham area targeting the supply of illegal drugs. The force said the Taser was used when a man "started moving towards an officer suddenly" and did not stop "after several warnings." It said the man was not arrested and did not need medical treatment. Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested at the house and charged with encouraging another person to commit an offense and a 52-year-old woman was charged later with obstructing the police.

Police said a review of the incident had found no indication of misconduct. But London Mayor Sadiq Khan said it should be investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. "I have asked the Metropolitan Police for an urgent explanation of this distressing incident, which is understandably causing considerable concern," the mayor said. "It is absolutely vital that our police service retains the trust of the communities it serves."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Signing date of Jewar Airport's key pact deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Uttar Pradesh government has deferred the date of signing of the concession agreement for the Rs 29,560-crore Jewar Airport in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official order. The decision was taken by the state cabinet du...

ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr worth polished diamonds, pearls of Nirav Modi, Choksi firms from HK

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday brought back over 2,300 kg of polished diamonds and pearls worth Rs 1,350 crore of firms belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong, officials said. Out of the 108 consignments that l...

Maxxis India partially resumes operations at its Sanand-based plant

Tyre maker Maxxis India on Wednesday said it has partially resumed operations at its Sanand-based manufacturing plant with limited number of employee. The manufacturing unit will operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines, Maxxis India said i...

Governor Ingves says developments closer to Swedish c.bank's more optimistic scenario for economy

Developments in Sweden have been closer to the more optimistic of two possible scenarios laid out by the central bank in April of the effects of the new coronavirus on the economy, governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday.It appears the eco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020