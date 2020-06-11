SMASH part ways with roster over contract extensions

SMASH Esports parted ways with their full Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster after failing to reach a deal on contract extensions. The Belgian team made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

"Today we say goodbye to our CSGO squad. Unfortunately, we didn't come to an agreement to move forward with an extension of the contracts. During our six months together we managed to climb the ladder and are now ranked #41 in the world, a result we are very proud of considering this happened with only online matches. "We hope the players and coach will find a new home soon where they can develop further as a team. ... We have shared some amazing moments and truly enjoyed our time together!"

The former SMASH lineup included Kristjan "fejtZ" Allsaar, Kamen "bubble" Kostadinov, Joakim "disco doplan" Gidetun, Denis "grux" Gutaj, Kristjan "shokz" Jakobson and coach Anton "ToH1o" Georgiev. SMASH said this is "not a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later'" to CS:GO competition.

"We're pleased to tease that we are expanding our horizon and will come with some very exciting announcements in a few days," the team said.