Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN says Libya's warring sides engaged in 'productive' talks

Libyan fighters allied with the Tripoli-based government earlier this week pressed their advance toward Sirte, the gateway to oil facilities in Libya's south.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 11-06-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 02:41 IST
UN says Libya's warring sides engaged in 'productive' talks

The United Nations on Wednesday said Libya's warring sides were "fully" engaged in military talks aimed at ending the fighting in the country's west, calling the virtual meetings "productive". The UN support mission in Libya, UNSMIL, said it convened a meeting with a delegation from military commander Khalifa Hifter's eastern-based forces on June 3, and another meeting Tuesday with a delegation from the UN-supported government.

"Both meetings — which were conducted virtually — were productive and enabled UNSMIL to discuss with the delegations the latest developments on the ground," the mission said. Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a civil war toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed.

The country has since split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments. Eastern-based forces under Hifter launched an offensive trying to take the capital of the western government, Tripoli, in April 2019. The chaos in the oil-rich country has steadily worsened as foreign backers increasingly intervened, despite pledges to the contrary, at a high-profile peace summit in Berlin earlier this year.

The Tripoli-based forces, backed by Turkey, gained the upper hand last week after retaking the capital's airport, all main entrance and exit points to the city and a string of key towns near Tripoli. That forced Hifter's fighters to withdraw — defeats that commanders painted as a tactical measure to give the UN-backed peace process a chance. UNSMIL said it received both sides' comments on a draft cease-fire deal presented by the mission February 23. It did not elaborate on details of the draft, or the warring sides' comments.

Airstrikes and grad rockets killed at least 19 civilians, including three women and five children, between June 5-8 outside the strategic coastal city of Sirte. The city is a former stronghold of the Islamic State group that Hifter's forces captured in January, the mission said. At least 12 others were wounded, it said. Libyan fighters allied with the Tripoli-based government earlier this week pressed their advance toward Sirte, the gateway to oil facilities in Libya's south. But they faced intensive airstrikes from Hifter's Libyan Arab Armed Forces, that forced them to retreat.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy Awards organizers tighten conflict of interest rules; New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Grammy Awards organizers tighten conflict of interest rules, say show to go ahead in JanuaryOrganizers of the annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday announced tighter rules regarding co...

EXPLAINER-Summer might slow coronavirus but is unlikely to stop it

The arrival of warmer weather in the Northern Hemisphere raises the question of whether summer could slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Here is what science says. While warmer weather typically ends the annual flu season in temper...

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

Frozen 3 may not have an official release date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting on it. Frozen 2 was released in November 2019 and its success paved the way to the creation of another movie.Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the ...

Los Angeles County to allow movie and TV production to resume

Los Angeles County officials said on Wednesday that movie and TV production can resume on Friday, but movie theaters must remain closed because of the coronavirus epidemic.California state officials said earlier this week that movie theater...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020