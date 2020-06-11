A rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone

A rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green ZoneReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 11-06-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 02:43 IST
One rocket fell on Wednesday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, Iraqi military sources said.
Sirens blared from the U.S. Embassy, sources added. A loud blast followed by sirens was heard in Baghdad, Reuters witnesses said.
A military statement confirmed the rocket attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
