A rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 11-06-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 02:43 IST
A rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone

One rocket fell on Wednesday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, Iraqi military sources said.

Sirens blared from the U.S. Embassy, sources added. A loud blast followed by sirens was heard in Baghdad, Reuters witnesses said.

A military statement confirmed the rocket attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

