People News Roundup: J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends; Prince Philip, quietly turns 99 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Author of 'How to Be An Antiracist' urges action to support policy

As protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue around the globe, Lauren Young and Arlene Washington of Reuters spoke with Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Be an Antiracist" and director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, as part of our #AskReuters Twitter chat series. Below are the edited highlights.

J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay in which she explained the complex reasons for her interest in the subject, revealing painful details from her past. The Harry Potter creator has long been a target of criticism by trans activists who have taken issue with some of her social media posts. At times, the criticism has taken the form of abusive language and threats of violence.

Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the day privately at Windsor Castle, west of London, where he and the 94-year-old monarch have been staying during Britain's coronavirus lockdown.