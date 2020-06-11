Pompeo on ICC: U.S. won't be threated by 'kangaroo court'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:16 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington would not allow Americans to be threatened by "a kangaroo court," after President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against an International Criminal Court investigation into whether U.S. forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
Pompeo told a news conference sanctions could extend to family members of ICC officials to prevent them from visiting the United States. "We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court," Pompeo said.
