Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Diack tells court he slowed handling of Russian doping cases to save sponsorship

Lamine Diack, the former head of World Athletics, on Thursday told a French court he had slowed the handling of Russian doping cases between 2011-2013 to save a sponsorship deal with a Russian bank.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:37 IST
Athletics-Diack tells court he slowed handling of Russian doping cases to save sponsorship
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Lamine Diack, the former head of World Athletics, on Thursday told a French court he had slowed the handling of Russian doping cases between 2011-2013 to save a sponsorship deal with a Russian bank. Diack, 87, said he had not sought to protect the athletes caught up in the scandal, some of whom later competed in the London 2012 Olympics, but to ensure the cases did come to public attention all at once. This, he said, would have caused a scandal.

Diack, once one of the most influential men in athletics, faces charges of corruption, money laundering, and breach of trust. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail. The former long-jumper has consistently denied wrongdoing.

"Who took the decision to spread out the (sanction procedures)? It was me," Diack told the court's three judges. "Everyone said I was taking a risk, but it didn't stop us from quietly working on doping." "When the Russian cases arose, we were going through a difficult moment financially," he continued. "My duty was to make sure the IAAF got out of it."

Prosecutors allege Diack solicited bribes totaling 3.45 million euros ($3.9 million) from athletes suspected of doping to cover up test results and let them continue competing. They also say Diack obtained $1.5 million of Russian funds while negotiating sponsorship and television rights to help finance Macky Sall's campaign for the 2012 Senegal presidential election, in exchange for slowing anti-doping procedures.

Diack told the court the Russian bank renewed its sponsorship contract worth $32 million in February 2013. Earlier this week, Habib Cisse, Diack's former lawyer at the IAAF, renamed as World Athletics, told the court the IAAF could have survived financially without its Russian sponsors.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, 2020, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. ...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 930pm NATION DEL75 VIRUS-2NDLD HEALTH MINISTRY India definitely not in community transmission stage Govt New Delhi India is definitely not in the community transmission stage of COVID-19 spread, the gov...

Assam Rifles, Manipur Police recover huge cache of arms in Tengnoupal district

Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near Karongthel in Tengnoupal District of Manipur on June 10. The troops recovered the huge cache in a joint operation launched by the two forces, as per a...

Maintaining diplomatic and military engagements to resolve eastern Ladakh border row: China & India

India and China are maintaining military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the eastern Ladakh border standoff, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Thursday. in Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry asserted th...

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nations top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to have accompanied President Donald Trump on a walk to a church through Lafayette Square, where he was photographed in his combat uniform with the presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020