With a sweep of Dominus Esports on Thursday, eStar Gaming collected their first win of the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Unbeaten Royal Never Give Up face LNG Esports and FunPlus Phoenix take on Bilibili Gaming, with both teams looking for their first win.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:38 IST
eStar collect first win of LPL Summer Split

With a sweep of Dominus Esports on Thursday, eStar Gaming collected their first win of the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. MVP efforts by bot laner Zhang "Wink" Rui and mid laner Huang "Fenfen" Chen helped eStar (1-1) send Dominus (0-2) to the bottom of the standings.

In Thursday's other Week 2 match, Team WE (2-1) swept Invictus Gaming (0-1) with wins in 42 and 33 minutes. "Unfortunately we couldn't get the victory for the 1st series of #LPL2020 summer split. We will prepare better and fight back on this Sunday!" tweeted Invictus Gaming, whose next match is against Suning (2-1).

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. The LPL is the first of the major League of Legends circuits to open its Summer Split. The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) and the North American-based League Championship Series (LCS) will begin June 12, and League Champions Korea (LCK) will start June 17.

Week Two action continues Friday with two matches. Unbeaten Royal Never Give Up face LNG Esports and FunPlus Phoenix take on Bilibili Gaming, with both teams looking for their first win. 1. Royal Never Give Up, 2-0, +4

2. Victory Five, 2-0, +3 3. Team WE, 2-1, +2

4. Suning, 2-1, +1 T5. Top Esports, 1-0, +2

T5. JD Gaming, 1-0, +2 7. LGD Gaming, 1-0, +1

8. eStar Gaming, 1-1, +1 9. Vici Gaming, 1-1, 0

10. LNG Esports, 1-1, -1 T11. EDward Gaming, 0-1, -1

T11. FunPlus Phoenix, 0-1, -1 T13. Invictus Gaming, 0-1, -2

T13. Bilibili Gaming, 0-1, -2 15. Rogue Warriors, 0-1, -2

16. Oh My God, 0-2, -3 17. Dominus Esports, 0-2, -4

--Field Level Media

