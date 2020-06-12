Six killed due to suffocation while working in well in Pak

Six killed due to suffocation while working in well in PakPTI | Peshawar | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:33 IST
At least six laborers died of suffocation while working inside a well in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said
The incident happened in the Jamrud area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while eight laborers were inside the well and got suffocated due to toxic gases
"The condition of two laborers are stated to be critical. The bodies of six others have been shifted to the tehsil hospital," police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Jamrud