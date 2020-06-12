Six die of suffocation while working in well in Pakistan's KPK

At least six labourers died of suffocation while working inside a well in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said. The incident happened in Jamrud area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when nine labourers were working inside the well. "The condition of two labourers is critical. The bodies of six others have been shifted to the tehsil hospital," police said.

In total, three workers are receiving treatment in the hospital. Deputy Commissioner Khyber District Mehmud Aslam Wazir said the families of the deceased have been given Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 1,50,000 to the workers who fell ill.